Report: Cavs granted permission to interview Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson

Since the regular season came to an end, Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson has been linked to multiple head coaching openings around the association.

After parting ways with J.B. Bickerstaff, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been in the market for a new head coach on the sideline. Early reports regarding the opening have highlighted Atkinson as a potential candidate.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cavaliers have been granted permission to interview Atkinson. Cleveland will also interview New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego along with “several” more candidates, per Wojnarowski.

Atkinson has had head coaching experience in the past, serving as the Brooklyn Nets head coach for four seasons from 2016-2020.

Atkinson joined Steve Kerr’s staff with Golden State in 2022 before the Warriors began a championship campaign that culminated in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Atkinson has also served as an assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.

Since joining Kerr’s staff, Atkinson has been linked to many job openings in past years across the league, including the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.

