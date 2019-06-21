Report: Cavaliers paid Pistons record $5 million for No. 30 pick (Kevin Porter Jr.)

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

In 2017, the Warriors paid the Bulls a record $3.5 million for the No. 38 pick and rights to Jordan Bell.

The Cavaliers just shattered that mark to get No. 30 pick Kevin Porter Jr. from the Pistons – while also sending Detroit four second-round picks!

Tim Bontemps of ESPN:


James Edwards of The Athletic:


This is a major advantage Cavs owner Dan Gilbert provides. He’s willing to spend, and his team is better for it.

I rated Porter No. 11 on my board. Though the USC guard has attitude concerns that probably dropped him so low, Porter brings star potential with his combination of shiftiness and power.

Is he worth $5 million and four second-rounders? I have no problem spending someone else’s money. That’s easy. I’d also surrender the draft picks – especially because Gilbert can buy more to replenish the cupboard.

For the Pistons, who’d just gotten the No. 30 pick from the Bucks, this was probably a difficult trade to reject. But unless Detroit would’ve done the deal for only the draft picks, Pistons owner Tom Gores put his finances ahead of his team’s success.

Gilbert’s Cavaliers did the opposite.

