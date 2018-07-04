Report: Cavaliers make move post-LeBron James era, sign Collin Sexton

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed Collin Sexton on Wednesday for a four-year deal worth up to $20.2 million, according to a report from Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon. Sexton was the No. 8 overall pick in 2018’s NBA Draft.

Sexton’s signing is the first move from the Cavaliers since former forward LeBron James agreed to sign his four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last Sunday. James reportedly liked Sexton in the days leading up to the draft, but it appears incredibly unlikely the two will play together in the near future.

“We’re going to invest a lot of time into him and he’s a part of this culture now of winning, of hard work, attitude, the stuff we talk about,” Cavs general manager Koby Altman said of Sexton during Sexton’s introductory news conference last month.

With the signing, the Cavaliers have 12 players under contract with three available spots remaining.

At age 19, Sexton will suit up in a Cleveland jersey on Friday for the first time. He’ll compete in the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League, hoping to perform like he did last year at Alabama, where he averaged 19.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

