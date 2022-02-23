The Colts drafted Cato June in 2003. He spent his first four seasons in Indianapolis, made his only Pro Bowl in 2015 with the Colts and won a Super Bowl ring with them.

Now, June is starting his NFL coaching career with the Colts.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reports June has accepted a job as the team’s assistant linebackers coach.

June spent last season coaching the outside linebackers at Bowling Green. He also has coached at Howard and UMass.

Report: Cato June joining Colts as assistant linebackers coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk