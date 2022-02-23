Report: Cato June joining Colts as assistant linebackers coach
- Cato JuneAmerican football player
The Colts drafted Cato June in 2003. He spent his first four seasons in Indianapolis, made his only Pro Bowl in 2015 with the Colts and won a Super Bowl ring with them.
Now, June is starting his NFL coaching career with the Colts.
Pete Thamel of ESPN reports June has accepted a job as the team’s assistant linebackers coach.
June spent last season coaching the outside linebackers at Bowling Green. He also has coached at Howard and UMass.
