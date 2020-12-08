Eagles announce Carson Wentz out as starting QB, Jalen Hurts to start against Saints

Change is finally coming to Philly. After weeks of bad play, the Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that embattled quarterback Carson Wentz is out as the team’s starter, at least for Week 14. Rookie Jalen Hurts will start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Breaking News: QB Jalen Hurts will start this Sunday against the Saints. pic.twitter.com/VgGU54flLf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 8, 2020

It was an obvious decision, and one that was long overdue. Wentz has looked like a shadow of the player he used to be during the 2020 season. He’s indecisive and slow in the pocket and has been getting intercepted and sacked at an alarming rate. He actually leads all quarterbacks in interceptions (15) and sacks (50). The second most sacked quarterback in the NFL, Russell Wilson, has been sacked 40 times.

After weeks and weeks of insisting that Wentz would remain the starting quarterback, head coach Doug Pederson finally benched him in the middle of the Eagles’ Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Hurts at last had a chance to run more than a handful of plays at once, and while he didn’t blow anyone’s socks off, he was better than Wentz.

As for Wentz’s future in Philly, it’s up in the air. At minimum Wentz needs a week to get his head on straight. There have been rumors that he’s been struggling with confidence issues on top of everything else, and there’s no quick fix for that. There’s no quick fix for any of Wentz’s problems — least of all the four-year, $128 million contract he signed in 2019.

The Eagles are 3-8-1, but Wentz isn’t the sole reason for that. It’s been a team effort led by Pederson and general manager Howie Roseman. Starting Hurts in Week 14 may put a band-aid on the Eagles’ problems for now, but it doesn’t really solve anything.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is headed to the bench and Jalen Hurts will take over as starter. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

