Report: Carson Wentz never made formal trade request to Eagles
From NFL Now on @nflnetwork on the #Eagles' trading Carson Wentz to the #Colts pic.twitter.com/Y0HMAhgaoM
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 18, 2021
We’ll have to wait almost a month for the Eagles to discuss trading Carson Wentz to the Colts, but the dynamics to split are mesmerizing and causing so much confusion.
Mike Garafalo is reporting that Wentz and his camp never formally requested a trade, nor were there any discussions of the quarterback holding out or not reporting if he was still on the roster come training camp.
John Clark is reporting that the Eagles decided it would be best to trade him but didn’t want to take less in a deal.
In the end, the Eagles got a 2021 second-round pick, and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could become a first-round pick based on how Wentz plays next season for the Colts.
Salary cap impact of the Eagles trading Carson Wentz to the Colts
