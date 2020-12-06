Report: Carson Wentz lost confidence after team drafted Jalen Hurts

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shrugged at his team’s decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has had a different reaction to his team’s decision to select quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Wentz lost confidence due to the arrival of Hurts via round two of the 2020 draft. It’s not an isolated theory but a common feeling among those within the organization.

If that’s the case, using Hurts won’t help Wentz’s confidence. Maybe that’s why coach Doug Pederson has resisted using Hurts more extensively.

The Eagles have been sticking with Wentz in large part because they’re stuck with him, at least through 2021. Still, at some point the discussion needs to happen regarding whether they should simply pay him to not play, and ride with someone who will perform at a higher level.

