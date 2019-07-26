Report: Carmelo Anthony will not receive invite to play for Team USA

Carmelo Anthony is one of the best players to ever represent Team USA. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Carmelo Anthony won’t have a chance to add to his record of three gold medals with Team USA. Despite a number of players passing on the opportunity to play for Team USA, the team will not consider extending an invite to Anthony, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The news doesn’t come as a shock considering the state of Anthony’s NBA career. Anthony played just 10 games with the Houston Rockets last season. He was eventually traded to the Chicago Bulls, who didn’t want him around.

The 35-year-old Anthony has yet to sign with a team this offseason. He averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds last season.

While Anthony’s play has declined, his ties to Team USA run deep, leading some to wonder whether Team USA might extend him an invite. Anthony ranks first in a number of significant statistic categories for the U.S. Olympic men’s team, including games played, points and rebounds.

In this case, legacy doesn’t matter as much. Anthony will go down as one of the best — and most successful — Team USA players ever, but it’s time for the next generation to make their mark.

A number of marquee players may have withdrawn from the team, but young players like Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Julius Randle have signed on.

Team USA may wind up lacking its usual star power, but everyone on the team will be hungry and looking to prove themselves. That might not be a bad thing.

