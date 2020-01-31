REPORT: Carmelo Anthony did not travel to Los Angeles with the Blazers

After a four game homestand, the Portland Trail Blazers hopped on a plane today for a short, one game road trip south to visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

One member of the Blazers, however, did not jump on the plane with the rest of the team: Carmelo Anthony.

The reasoning, explained by Blazers PR, was for personal reasons.

Correction: Carmelo Anthony is only "not with the team." They have not said if he's out. https://t.co/j7tVD5vtyS — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 31, 2020

Blazers PR has not mentioned if Melo will be OUT, just that he didn't travel with the team. The Blazers will face the Lakers for the first time in Staples Center since Kobe Bryant's tragic passing.

Melo is currently averaging 15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game with the Blazers since joining the team in mid November.

On another note, looks like Rodney Hood did make this short road trip with the Blazers. Pictured in the tweet below, he is sporting a boot on his left foot and Chick-Fil-A in his left hand, but it's good to see the Blazers wing up and at it!

Here we go... pic.twitter.com/DPInOVihaI — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 30, 2020

We miss you, Rodney!

