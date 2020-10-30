Report: A Carlos Dunlap-Zac Taylor confrontation spelled end of a Bengals era

Things fell all the way apart between the Cincinnati Bengals and defensive end Carlos Dunlap after a Week 2 loss this season.

Granted, there were hints of a bad relationship between Dunlap and Zac Taylor’s coaching staff right when the latter arrived in Cincinnati to replace the Marvin Lewis regime.

But things really hit a breaking point after a Week 2 loss to Cleveland on a Thursday night, as captured by ESPN’s Ben Baby:

“In a team meeting on Sept. 21, Dunlap and coach Zac Taylor got into a heated exchange four days after the Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns, according to sources who witnessed the event. It was a tenuous point between Dunlap and the franchise, one that escalated in recent weeks.”

Fans know what happened next. Dunlap saw a dramatic decrease in playing time. He was an odd fit in Anarumo’s multiple front anyway and the lack of production, perceived lack of effort and that alleged spat with Taylor escalated things.

From there, Dunlap went public with complaints in pressers and on social media before the very public showdown with Anarumo on the sidelines in Week 7.

The Cincinnati front office — namely, Mike Brown — didn’t want to trade a modern franchise legend. But in a show of faith in the new coaching staff supposed to take said franchise into the future, Dunlap now suits up for the Seattle Seahawks.

