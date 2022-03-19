Carlos Correa leaving Astros for Twins on reported 3-year, $105 million deal

Carlos Correa has long been a brash, outspoken leader of the Houston Astros. Now, he's on the way out.

The former Astros shortstop has agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins, according to Fox 26 (KRIV) and ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Per Passan, the deal contains opt-outs after both the first and second seasons, making it very similar to the deal Trevor Bauer signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason. Essentially it's a one-year contract with two player options, reportedly paying Correa $35.1 million each season he plays in Minnesota.

Carlos Correa could be free agent next year

Should Correa post a strong year in 2022, it seems likely he opts out immediately to re-enter the free agent market, when there are fewer options for teams at shortstop.

What's odd about Correa taking a short-term deal is he was supposedly either the top talent in the most stacked free agent shortstop class in MLB history or close to it. He seemed in line to get a mega-deal similar Corey Seager's 10-year, $325 million pact with the Texas Rangers. Unfortunately for Correa, however, most of the shortstop-needy teams with money to spend looked elsewhere, leaving him with subpar options after the lockout.

The Astros seemingly remained a possibility toward the end, but their reported five-year, $160 million offer apparently wasn't what Correa was looking for.

Carlos Correa is headed to the Twins, surprisingly. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Correa finished the 2021 regular season hitting .279/.366/.485 with 26 homers, 92 RBIs and defense good enough to not only win him his first career Gold Glove, but the Platinum Glove for best fielder in the American League. At his best, he's a two-way terror with a postseason track record that has helped the team reach the ALCS in five straight seasons.

Still young at 27 years old, Correa had been part of Houston's organization going back to the 2012 MLB draft, when the rebuilding Astros took him first overall. His rise coincided with the team's, going from a Rookie of the Year Award in 2015 to an All-Star selection and the first World Series in franchise history in 2017.

Durability may have been a concern with Correa, considering he has topped 110 games in a season just once since 2016. Injuries have included a torn thumb ligament in 2017, a back issue in 2018 and a rib fracture in 2019. And, of course, there is what we have since learned about his World Series ring.