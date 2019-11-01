Report: Carlos Beltrán, Eduardo Pérez finalists for Mets manager

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Mets’ manager search is down to two finalists: Eduardo Pérez and Carlos Beltrán. Tim Bogar and Pat Murphy have reportedly been told they’re no longer in consideration.

Beltrán has never managed before. Pérez’s served managerial stints in the World Baseball Classic and for two seasons in the Puerto Rican Winter League. Pérez has coached in the bigs before too, serving as the hitting coach for the Marlins and as bench coach with the Astros. In more recent years he has worked for ESPN as a broadcaster.

Beltán retired as a player following the 2017 season. Since then he has been serving as the Yankees’ special adviser to the general manager. His name has been floated as a potential manager since he retired after the 2017 season, and he interviewed with the Yankees to manage the club before they ultimately decided on Aaron Boone.