Report: Carl Lawson goes to Jets for three years, $45 million

The Jets have agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with edge rusher Carl Lawson, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The deal includes $30 million guaranteed, and Lawson can earn a maximum $47.4 million.

Lawson, 25, ranks 16th on PFT‘s list of top-100 free agents.

The Bengals made Lawson a fourth-round choice in 2017, and he made 20 sacks in his four seasons in Cincinnati.

He played 51 games with 14 starts with the Bengals.

Lawson’s career high in sacks came his rookie season when he made 8.5.

In 2020, Lawson recorded 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 32 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

