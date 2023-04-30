Report Cards: Draft experts underwhelmed by Cowboys’ 2023 7-pick haul

Seven players got the call from the Cowboys during the 2023 NFL draft. And though these young men have yet to take a snap, step onto the field, or even put on a blue-starred helmet, the sports media world has already passed judgement on how good (or not) this draft class is.

The Cowboys didn’t blow anybody away with their 2023 draft haul, with many experts accusing them of reaching on multiple picks and focusing on the wrong players at the wrong positions when more promising prospects were generally available for the taking.

For better or worse, though, Dallas has always been unafraid to stick to their board. They maintain that they did that once again this year, and that they’re thrilled with the players they chose.

Time will tell whether the Cowboys’ Class of 2023 will prove to be special. For now, these outlets weigh in with their far more modest grades for the seven-player haul.

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

PFF: C+

Link

“Day 1: It might not be an exciting pick, but for a team that have struggled to stop the run consistently recently, it makes a lot of sense. An impressive athlete for someone his size, Smith posted PFF grades of 75.0 or better in each of the past two seasons.

“Day 2: Schoonmaker is an in-line tight end, so the fit is obvious here for the Cowboys, but it’s just that it’s a bit of a reach at 58th overall. He averaged 2.15 yards per route run in 2022 but caught just 28.6% of the contested targets he saw. There’s some projection here, but he does have the athletic profile where the reach could work out for the Cowboys.

“Overshown is an explosive off-ball linebacker who grew into the player many had expected him to become in 2022. The 6-foot-3, 229-pound Longhorn boosted his run-defense grade by more than 40 points from 2021 to 2022. That kind of improvement should be encouraging for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.

“Day 3: Fehoko makes a lot of sense in the fourth round as a player who offers the versatility to play on the edge and kick inside in certain situations. He dominated at San Jose State in 2022, winning 21.5% of his pass-rushing attempts and registering a defensive stop on 10.9% of his snaps in run defense.

Story continues

“Richards struggled as a run blocker in 2022, producing sub-60.0 PFF run-blocking grades on both zone and gap plays. If there’s a silver lining to his play, though, he had a 75.5 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowed 20 total pressures from 667 pass-blocking snaps.

“Scott earned a 70.9 coverage grade in 2022 and has good size at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds. At his size, his 40-inch vertical leap and 11-foot-1 broad jump are above the 90th percentile.

“Brooks has good hands, with only two drops in 2022, but doesn’t bring a ton of big play ability with a 4.69-second 40-yard dash.”

DraftKings Nation: B

Link

“Not a sexy draft for Jerry Jones and company, but the picks they made near the top could pay immediate dividends. Smith and Overshown should provide solid depth to an already strong front seven for the Cowboys. As for tight end, it was thought that they would use their first rounder on Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer. Instead, they turned to another Michigan man in Schoonmaker and given Dak Prescott’s rapport with his tight ends, he should see some targets as a rookie. A solid B for Dallas.”

New York Post: C

Link

“When everyone knows you have a major need, you get jumped, as the Cowboys did in the first round for TE Dalton Kincaid. Schoonmaker is at least two steps down. Smith is a decent consolation prize, providing inside push to complement Micah Parsons off the edges.”

Sports Illustrated: C

Link

“The Cowboys went for need with the run-stopper Smith, but they probably would have gotten a more complete player in Bryan Bresee, who went three picks later to the Saints. Dallas reached for Smith and waited too long to fill the tight end void left by Dalton Schultz. Schoonmaker is a versatile player, but Michael Mayer would have made a bigger immediate impact. Dallas added defensive depth with players Overshown and Fehoko.”

The Ringer: C-

Link

“The Cowboys went heavy on non-premium positions over the first two days of the draft, grabbing a run-plugging nose tackle in Michigan’s Mazi Smith in the first round before adding tight end Luke Schoonmaker in the second, and off-ball linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in the third. If Smith is able to unlock his high-end athleticism and turn that into better pass-rush production, it would provide a massive boost to this class—but if he’s capped out as an early down rotational player, it’s hard to find a big-impact player in Dallas’s draft haul.”

USA Today: C-

Link

“DT Mazi Smith (Round 1), TE Luke Schoonmaker (Round 2) and LB DeMarvion Overshown (Round 3) are nice players who could be key contributors in 2023. But it’s worth wondering if Jerry Jones and Co. will rue opting against help at center or – all due respect to diminutive sixth-rounder Deuce Vaughn – a replacement for RB Ezekiel Elliott who can share the load with franchise-tagged Tony Pollard. Stay tuned on that front. But far more concerning is just a perception that the talent gulf between the Cowboys and NFC champion Eagles widened significantly.”

NFL.com: B+

Link

“Smith will be a tough guy to move inside and has the athleticism to win gaps more consistently. Schoonmaker will meet a need to replace Dalton Schultz as a receiving/blocking tight end, while Overshown is in the Jayron Kearse mold and should be a solid second-level defender.

“Dallas sent fifth-round picks to Houston for Brandin Cooks (161st) and Indianapolis for cornerback Stephon Gilmore (176th). They chose Fehoko as a hustling edge rusher who has the bulk to play inside in sub packages. Richards is a great pick for a Cowboys team needing depth at tackle. They gave up a 2024 fifth-round pick to select the long, athletic Scott, whom I thought might go earlier. Vaughn joins his father — a Cowboys scout — in Dallas. He’ll provide depth and open-field quickness.”

Sporting News: C

Link

“The Cowboys reached right away for need with 4-3 run-stuffing nose tackle Smith in the first round. Schoonmaker, Vaughn and Brooks didn’t give them the offensive skill punch they needed. Overshown is their type of linebacker to complement Micah Parsons, and he and Smith save the class for immediate impact, on top of Fehoko’s own big defensive upside.”

Associated Press: B+

Link

“DT Mazi Smith (26) and LB DeMarvion Overshown should make immediate impact. TE Luke Schoonmaker gives Dak Prescott another playmaker.”

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire