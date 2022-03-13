Breaking news:

Tom Brady unretires, will return to Tampa Bay for his 23rd season in NFL

Report: Cardinals, Zach Ertz finalizing three-year deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry McKenna
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arizona Cardinals
    Arizona Cardinals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Arizona Cardinals and tight end Zach Ertz are finalizing a three-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal is expected to keep him among the top 10 highest-paid tight ends.

Ertz, 31, joined the Cardinals in a trade on Oct. 2021 when the Philadelphia Eagles dealt him for a fifth-round pick. In 2021 with the Cardinals, Ertz recorded 56 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. He finished the year 74 catches for 763 yards and five touchdowns. In his eight and half seasons with the Eagles, Ertz once topped 1,000 yards and established himself as one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL.

Ertz will rejoin a Cardinals tight end group which includes Alex Ellis, David Wells, Bernhard Seikovits and Deon Yelder. Tight ends Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels and Demetrius Harris are set to enter free agency.

List

As many as 7 of Cardinals' 2022 opponents will have new starting QBs

Recommended Stories