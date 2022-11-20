Report: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown will not play vs. 49ers

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is eligible to be activated from injured reserve to be able to play Monday night when the team faces the San Francisco 49ers.

He will not be, according to Jordan Schultz of the Score.

Per source, Brown is “feeling much better” and should be ready to go in Week 12 when the Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers.

He missed the last four games with a foot injury and was designated to return this past week so he could practice. Both Brown and coach Kliff Kingsbury used a wait-and-see approach to say whether he would be activated and play.

The foot injury was originally expected to keep him out six to eight weeks or more.

Brown has yet to play with DeAndre Hopkins. Brown played the six games Hopkins was suspended and then got hurt. Hopkins returned in Week 7.

The Cardinals are eight-point underdogs against the 49ers Monday night. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

