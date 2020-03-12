Report: Cardinals working on contract extension with Yadier Molina

The Athletic’s Mark Saxon reports that the Cardinals and catcher Yadier Molina have been working on a contract extension that would keep the veteran in St. Louis through 2021 and likely through the ’22 season. Molina expressed interest in an extension back in November and may yet get his wish.

Molina, 37, is in the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract that pays him $20 million annually. He will once again be the starting catcher for the Cardinals, backed up by Matt Wieters. It is still unclear how the Cardinals plan to utilize prospect Andrew Knizner, whether adding him to the roster as a third catcher or having him start the season at Triple-A Memphis.

Last season, Molina hit a light .270/.312/.399 with 10 home runs and 57 RBI in 452 plate appearances while playing typically great defense behind the plate. He’s clearly not the catcher he once was, but he can still hold his own as a regular and can greatly benefit the Cardinals by helping to mentor Knizner.

