Report: Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona, receive David Johnson in return

The Houston Texans made the Arizona Cardinals better on Monday.

Via Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain, the Texans are trading three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona, where he’ll pair with Larry Fitzgerald.

Hopkins and a fourth-round pick are headed to the Cardinals, while the Texans will receive running back David Johnson, a second-round draft pick this year and a fourth-round pick next year.

It’s a stunning move for the Texans, even with their need for draft picks; before the trade, they didn’t have a pick in the first round this year or first two rounds next year. But the Cardinals have now given Kyler Murray a No. 1 receiver in Hopkins, who caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards (11.2-yard average) with seven touchdowns.

Good in red: The Houston Texans traded receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. (AP/David J. Phillip)

Over the last three years, the 27-year-old has totaled 315 catches for 4,115 yards and 31 touchdowns. He was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler each year.

Johnson, now 28 years old, had an All-Pro season in 2016, but suffered a dislocated wrist in the 2017 season opener and didn’t play the rest of the year.

He played and started all 16 games in 2018, but played in 13 games with nine starts last year due to an ankle injury. Johnson had 715 yards from scrimmage on 130 touches.

If the deal is as reported, the Cardinals undoubtedly got the better of it, acquiring one of the NFL’s best receivers in the prime of his career and getting out from under Johnson’s contract. His base salary of $10.2 million for 2020 was fully guaranteed last year.

