Report: Cardinals signing linebacker Isaiah Irving off Broncos practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals are signing linebacker Isaiah Irving off the Denver Broncos practice squad to their active roster, according to Benjamin Allbright of 850 KOA.

Irving signed with the Broncos practice squad last month after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears. Irving appeared in 33 games for Chicago over that span with 27 total tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery while appearing mainly on special teams.

Irving did have 11.0 sacks during his senior season at San Jose State and is likely being added for additional pass rushing depth for the Cardinals following the loss of Chandler Jones to a biceps injury.

