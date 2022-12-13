Report: Cardinals sign quarterback Carson Strong to their practice squad

Free agent quarterback Carson Strong worked out for the Cardinals last week.

The team had no idea that it might need a quarterback this week, but a day after losing starter Kyler Murray for the season with an ACL tear, the Cardinals agreed to terms with Strong, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Strong will sign to the practice squad, becoming the Cardinals’ third quarterback behind Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley.

Strong played at Nevada from 2018-21 but went undrafted this spring. He signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

He now will get a chance to show he’s deserving of a futures deal for 2023.

