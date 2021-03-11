Report: Cardinals re-sign LB Tanner Vallejo to 2-year contract

Jess Root
·2 min read
The Arizona Cardinals began what could be a number of player re-signings before the start of free agency. The first is not Patrick Peterson, Haason Reddick or Kenyan Drake.

The first player to re-sign is reserve linebacker and special teams ace Tanner Vallejo.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he rejoins the team on a two-year deal with $4.1 million.

Vallejo shared the team lead in special teams tackles in 2020 with 15. He also played some on defense and was productive in limited playing time. He played 96 defensive snaps and had 26 tackles and a sack.

Vallejo first joined the team in the 2019 offseason as a waiver claim. He did not make the team initially in 2019 but was re-signed later and played some. He made the team in 2020 as a core special teams player but has proven he can be counted on when called upon on defense.

He is one of many core special teams players who will be free agents next week. Getting him back will solidify that unit and he also might see some playing time in 2021 on defense.

The starting inside linebackers are expected to be Jordan Hicks and 2020 No. 8 overall pick Isaiah Simmons. However, Simmons will likely see playing time at multiple positions, meaning the Cardinals could use another linebacker on the field. That could be Vallejo’s role. At $4.1 million over two seasons, it is a contract for someone who is expected to do more than just play special teams.

