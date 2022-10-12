Report: Cardinals will sign Corey Clement to practice squad

The Cardinals worked out seven players, including five running backs. Running backs Devontae Booker, Corey Clement, Trey Edmunds, T.J. Pledger and Ty’Son Williams joined receiver Laquon Treadwell and linebacker Blake Lynch in the tryout.

The Cardinals are signing Clement to the practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Running back Jonathan Ward injured his hamstring and could land on injured reserve. The Cardinals released receiver Andre Baccellia from the active roster on Tuesday.

Clement spent four seasons in Philadelphia before playing all 17 games for the Cowboys last season. He has 239 touches for 1,164 yards and 10 touchdowns.

