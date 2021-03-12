Report: Cardinals re-sign CB Robert Alford following release

The Telegraph

Austria’s chancellor has accused the European Union of not distributing vaccines according to population levels, as Italy's government announced it would place much of the country into lockdown amid a surging third wave. Sebastian Kurz claimed on Friday that some member states had "secret contracts" to get more than their fair share of doses and that there is a “bazaar” for doses within the EU. He said he had compared vaccine figures with colleagues from Belgium, Greece, Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic, and found that they were not being portioned out equally. The Chancellor spoke on the same day that the European Medicine's Agency recommended that severe allergic reactions be added to the list of side effects for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. Mr Kurz told a news conference called at short notice that while European leaders had agreed to the principle of distribution in line with population, the EU's vaccination steering board had struck agreements with drug companies that went against that principle. "There are clues that point to so-called bazaars where additional agreements between member states and pharmaceutical companies were made," Mr Kurz said, adding that some members appear to be receiving higher vaccine deliveries per capita than other countries. He insisted there must be transparency for how vaccines are given out to member states. An EU spokesman pointed to member states rights not take up their full allocations if they don't wish to. He said: "When we are about to sign a contract with a company one of the questions is first will a member state opt out or not. And then secondly, how we redistributed those [doses]?" Reports earlier this month claimed that some less wealthy member states had earlier foregone their rights to some Pfizer doses because it was difficult to store and they hoped to get more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine once it became available. AstraZenaca, however, has not been able to meet its original order numbers, creating a significant shortfall for the EU. The spokesman insisted that population was the main determinant of vaccine distribution, but that if countries asked for faster or slower delivery, then "it's possible in this context... that new distribution is agreed upon, with the company, following again agreement and discussions with all the member states."