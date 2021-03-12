Report: Cardinals re-sign CB Robert Alford following release

The Cardinals released cornerback Robert Alford this week in a move that saved the team $7.5 million in cap space. However, he is back with the team, according to a report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Cardinals have re-signed Alford to a one-year contract. It is likely somewhere near the league minimum and perhaps has incentives. He originally signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Cardinals in 2019 but suffered season-ending injuries in training camp each year. In 2019, he broke his leg. In 2020, he tore his pectoral muscle. He has 10 career interceptions and 85 career pass breakups.

