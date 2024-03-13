Report: Cardinals sign C Keith Ismael to one-year deal

The Cardinals have a one-year deal that will keep backup center Keith Ismael in Arizona, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Cardinals acquired him off waivers before the season after the 49ers cut him, and Ismael served as the team's backup center.

Ismael was scheduled to become a restricted free agent, but instead of tendering him, the Cardinals signed him to an extension.

He appeared in 13 games last season, seeing action on 50 special teams snaps but none on offense.

The Commanders made Ismael a fifth-round pick in 2020, and he spent two seasons in Washington before a year on the 49ers' practice squad.

He has played 31 games with five starts in his career.