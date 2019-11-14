Report: Cardinals to have representative at Colin Kaepernick workout

The Arizona Cardinals will have a representative on hand for Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta on Saturday, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com.

Exactly whom that representative will be is unclear, but the Cardinals will at least be one of the teams on hand for the hastily thrown together exhibition.

While Kyler Murray is firmly in place as Arizona’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, the Cardinals could theoretically envision Kaepernick as a backup option beyond the 2019 season. Brett Hundley is the only other quarterback on the team’s active roster and is only on a one-year deal. Kyle Sloter is also on the practice squad and could step into that role eventually as well.

It appears as though approximately a third of the league has committed to have someone on hand for the workout. Even if it appears to be a rather absurd event given the way it came together and the parameters placed upon the workout by the NFL, Kaepernick getting a chance to be seen by evaluators of some kind isn’t the worst thing for someone trying to get back in the league.