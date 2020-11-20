Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray not expected to miss time with shoulder injury

During the Arizona Cardinals’ 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, quarterback Kyler Murray dealt with a sore shoulder. He played every snap in the game and had a solid performance, but the television broadcast showed him grimacing on the sideline when throwing the ball and also receiving treatment before offensive possessions.

It is apparently not that serious. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared that Murray has a sprained AC joint but he shouldn’t miss any time.

From NFL Now: #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray's AC joint injury shouldn't keep him off the field, while #Seahawks TE Greg Olson eyes a playoff comeback. pic.twitter.com/0JuJx05CHE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2020

“Kyler Murray should be fine by his next start,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “Nothing that happened last night, no injury to his shoulder is expected to keep him out either next start or long term. That’s the good news.”

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury would not say much about the injury.

“I’m not aware of the extent of it but he landed on it on that play,” Kingsbury said on Monday in his press conference with the media. “That’s about all I know.”

After the game, Murray said, “I’m good.”

The team is off for the weekend. They play the New England Patriots in Week 12 after the mini-bye.

