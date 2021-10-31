Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has an ankle sprain that could be a '1-3 week' issue

Kyler Murray said he was fine, but don’t be surprised if you see him listed on the injury report when the Cardinals report back to work and conduct their first on-field practice on Wednesday at their Tempe training facility.

According to a report Sunday by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Murray suffered a sprained ankle at the end of Thursday night’s 24-21 loss to the Packers and that it’s a “1-3 week type of sprain.” Glazer added that if Murray arrives at the team facility on Monday and the swelling in his ankle is significantly reduced, he stands a decent chance of playing next Sunday at the 49ers.

Murray hurt his ankle during the Cardinals’ second-to-last play of their final possession, which ended with Murray’s pass in the end zone to A.J. Green being tipped and intercepted by Rasul Douglas. On the play before, a 3-yard run by Chase Edmonds, Murray got knocked down and a Green Bay defender fell on his leg.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) lays on the ground after throwing an interception in the end zone against the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds of the fourth quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Oct. 28, 2021.

“Yeah, I’m good,” Murray said after the game. “The guy rolled up on me.”

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury will be speaking with reporters early Monday afternoon, at which time Murray’s ankle issue might become a little clearer.

After Thursday’s game, Kingsbury was asked if Murray was OK and said, “I haven’t talked to him at all, so I’m assuming he is.”

Following Thursday night’s loss, the first of the season for Arizona (7-1), Murray was leading the NFL with 2,276 passing yards, ranked second with a 72.7 completion percentage and was tied for fourth with 17 touchdown passes.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kyler Murray injury: Cardinals QB could be sidelined by ankle sprain