Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray likely to make his season debut vs. Browns

Quarterback Kyler Murray is highly probable to return to the NFL when the Arizona Cardinals take on the Cleveland Browns next Sunday according to Dianna Russini. The quarterback suffered an ACL tear last season that has kept him sidelined all year. Earlier this week, Murray began practicing with the Cardinals for the first time this season.

While the quarterback reportedly felt very good, the Cardinals decided to hold him out of the Ravens’ game. There was talk during the offseason of letting Murray sit the entire season as the Cardinals would assess the organization during the season. The Cardinals have two more weeks to activate Kyler Murray from the Injured Reserved list.

If Murray plays against the Browns, it would end an offensive reunion as former Browns backup quarterback, Josh Dobbs was named the starter after being acquired in late August. Dobbs has been a good leader for the Cardinals’ offense, as his familiarity with Drew Petzing, the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator, and former Browns’ quarterback coach has helped the Cardinals transition from a spread offense into an under-center wide zone offense.

It will be interesting to see how Murray and the offense adapt to each other. Murray has spent his entire career in an air raid offense where he has had a lot of success. It sounds like Murray will make his debut with the new offense against a historically good Browns defense.

