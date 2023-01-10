Report: Cardinals plan to try to trade DeAndre Hopkins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A superstar NFL wide receiver could be available in the offseason.

The Arizona Cardinals plan to try to trade five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, The Score's Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday. Schultz added that Hopkins is likely to seek a new contract with two years and $34.4 million left on his current deal.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill plans to express this intention to general manager candidates, according to Schultz. General manager Steve Keim stepped down from his position on Monday, while head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired.

Hopkins, who turns 31 in June, was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. Once he got on the field, though, Hopkins showed he was still one of the game's elite receivers, tallying 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns over nine games. He missed Arizona's final two contests with a knee injury.

Hopkins has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he would have to approve any deal.

So could the Chicago Bears be a potential destination?

The Bears are in need of a No. 1 wide receiver to pair with promising young quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago made an aggressive move at the trade deadline for a wideout by giving up a second-round pick for Chase Claypool, but the third-year pro didn't make much of an impact (14 catches for 140 yards in seven games).

Hopkins would surely improve the Bears' lackluster passing attack and help aid the development of Fields. Chicago has the draft capital to make a trade happen and the cap flexibility to give Hopkins a new deal as well.

But would it be wise for the rebuilding Bears to go all-in on a receiver entering his age-31 season?

That's a question Ryan Poles and Co. might be pondering in the coming months.