Report: Cardinals, Phillies, Mets among teams with interest in Andrew Miller

Jon Morosi reports that the Cardinals, Phillies, and Mets are among the teams interested in free agent reliever Andrew Miller. Morosi notes that Miller is not close to signing a contract at the moment.

Miller, 33, is coming off a subpar, injury-shortened season in which he finished with a 4.24 ERA and a 45/16 K/BB ratio over 34 innings. He battled knee and shoulder injuries during the season, limiting both his playing time and his effectiveness.

From 2014-17, Miller was among the most dominant relievers in baseball. Now, given his age and injury woes, there is reason to be hesitant about his future prospects. However, the Cardinals, Phillies, and Mets all finished in the bottom half of the league in bullpen ERA, so adding a veteran arm could certainly make a difference. Morosi also recently reported that the Phillies and Braves were among the teams interested in potentially acquiring Mariners closer Edwin Díaz.