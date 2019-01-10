Report: Cardinals, Packers inquire about 49ers assistant Mike McDaniel

49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel is drawing interest from other teams, but it doesn’t appear he’ll be leaving Kyle Shanahan’s staff at this point.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals and Packers have inquired about interviewing McDaniel about their offensive coordinator vacancies. Per the report, the 49ers are not “inclined” to grant permission for McDaniel to speak to the other teams at this point.

McDaniel has worked with Shanahan for a long time. He was an offensive assistant for the Texans while Shanahan was on Gary Kubiak’s staff and then worked with his current boss in Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta before joining him with the 49ers.

The Cardinals have also been linked to former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, former Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and Texas State head coach Jake Spavital in their hunt for coaches to join Kliff Kingsbury’s staff. There’s been less word about new coaches on Green Bay’s radar than there has been about 2018 assistants who will be leaving the team.