Report: Cardinals offer Jordan Matthews

Jordan Matthews visited the Patriots on Monday, but the receiver has an offer on the table from the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

In four seasons, Matthews has played 56 games with 43 starts. He has caught 250 passes for 295 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Matthews, 25, also recently visited Green Bay.

He caught only 25 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown in 10 games before going on injured reserve last season.

Matthews underwent three surgeries last year. He had thumb surgery in early October. In December, Matthews went back underneath the knife for surgeries on his left knee and right ankle.

A second-round pick of the Eagles in 2014, they traded him to the Bills in exchange for Ronald Darby last year.