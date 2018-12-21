Report: Cardinals nearing a deal for Andrew Miller originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

According to MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal, the St. Louis Cardinals are nearing a deal for free-agent relief pitcher Andrew Miller.

#STLCards closing in on free-agent reliever Andrew Miller, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 21, 2018

The 6-foot 7 pitcher had an injury-shortened season last year that saw him pitch only 34 innings and finish with a 4.24 ERA, his highest ERA since 2011. Prior to that Miller had an ERA around 2 or so every season dating back to 2013.

This move helps further improve a St. Louis bullpen that finished last season 12th in the league in earned runs.

At the Winter Meetings both Theo Epstein and Joe Maddon chimed in on how strong the NL Central is shaping up to be.

Epstein stated, "It was a great division before...and even better now."

"It reinforces that the NL Central is to be earned and we have our work cut out for us and that's how it should be."

Maddon was a little more direct in his praise of the division.

"I think we have the best division in baseball, I really do, team-for-team I think we're the best because of the ascension of these other groups. Playing the Cardinals is no fun....again."

"Our division is going to be very difficult," added Maddon.

The acquisition of Miller follows up the Cardinals move to acquire six-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt from Diamondbacks. And the Brewers have also made moves this offseason to add pitching depth to their NL Central winning roster from last season.

Epstein was spot on when he stated that the NL Central will have to be earned.