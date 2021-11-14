Report: Cardinals likely without QB Kyler Murray, WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. Panthers

It looks like the Arizona Cardinals will again be taking the field without two of their most important players.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are unlikely to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Both players also missed the Cardinals' Week 9 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Hopkins is dealing with a hamstring injury and didn't practice all week. Murray, who injured his ankle against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, was limited in practice on Friday. He's listed as questionable, and the team will reportedly give him a chance to play on Sunday, but there is "pessimism" that he'll be able to start. To fill Murray's spot, the Cardinals will again turn to 11-year veteran Colt McCoy.

The Cardinals did fine without Murray and Hopkins in Week 9, schooling the 49ers 31-17. In Murray's absence, McCoy completed 22 of 26 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown. The 4-5 Panthers aren't any more fearsome than the Niners were, with backup P.J. Walker starting under center for an injured Sam Darnold.

Arizona has just two games left before their much-needed bye: Week 10 against the Panthers, and Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks. Ideally, they need to win both games to continue to hold off the Los Angeles Rams, who are nipping at their heels in the NFC West. Even if they lose one, they'll still be in a decent position heading out of the bye — if they can get Murray and Hopkins back on the field by Week 13, that is.