Report: Cardinals' Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins in vs. Bears

Both Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins will play for the Cardinals when they play the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, according to Stacey Dales.

#AZCardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury just officially told me that Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are both playing today versus the #Bears. @nflnetwork — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) December 5, 2021

The duo form one of the most explosive QB/WR combos in the league, but neither of them has played since Week 8 due to various injuries.

In eight games this season, Murray has racked up passing 2,276 yards, 17 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. On the ground, he has 147 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. In addition, Murray’s 72.7% completion rate, 110.4 quarterback rating and 8.9 average yards per attempt all lead the NFL.

Hopkins has been on the receiving end for 486 yards and seven touchdowns.

