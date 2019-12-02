Report: Cardinals' Josh Shaw bet against his own team before getting caught, suspended

Before Josh Shaw of the Arizona Cardinals was caught and suspended for gambling on NFL games, at least one of his bets hit very close to home.

According to ESPN’s David Purdum, Shaw bet against his own team in Week 10 as part of a three-team parlay. He placed the bet at Caesars sportsbook in Las Vegas on Nov. 10, and they are part of the reason the NFL suspended him.

From ESPN:

The bet was on the second halves of three Week 10 games, the sources said, and included the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were leading the Cardinals 17-13 at halftime. The Buccaneers were 1-point favorites for the second half. They failed to cover the second-half spread but went on to defeat the Cardinals 30-27. Shaw's bet lost, according to the sources.

Shaw bet against his own team, which lost, and he still didn’t win the bet.

Josh Shaw reportedly bet on his own team before the NFL suspended him for gambling. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Betting on any NFL game is not allowed if you’re an NFL employee in any capacity. The NFL maintains that Shaw did not use any inside information when betting, and didn’t compromise any games. Shaw has been on injured reserve with a shoulder injury since August and hasn’t been with the team.

Shaw didn’t appear to try very hard to hide his gambling. According to ESPN, Shaw listed “professional football player” on the application for his Caesars betting account. Nevada sportsbooks are required by law to try and prevent accepting paying out bets to anyone who might be directly involved with any of the teams in the wager (owners, players, coaches).

In the end, that’s what did him in. ESPN reported that Caesars contacted the Nevada State Gaming Control Board on the day Shaw bet on the Cardinals in that three-team parlay, and the NFL was alerted to the situation soon after.

The NFL announced on Friday that Shaw had been suspended through the 2020 season.

