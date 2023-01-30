The Cardinals will interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Kafka also is a candidate for the Colts’ head coaching job, and he previously interviewed with the Panthers and Texans. The Panthers hired former Colts head coach Frank Reich, and the Texans appear poised to hire 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Kafka, 35, was a first-time play-caller in 2022 after rookie head coach Brian Daboll entrusted those duties to him.

Kafka began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs in 2017, earning a promotion to quarterbacks coach in 2018-19 and added the title of passing game coordinator in 2020.

The Cardinals also have scheduled interviews with Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for Wednesday and Thursday resepctively.

They have completed interviews with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and former Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Report: Cardinals will interview Mike Kafka on Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk