Report: Cardinals will interview Aaron Glenn on Saturday

The Cardinals will interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Saturday, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

The Cardinals are seeking a replacement for Kliff Kingsbury after replacing General Manager Steve Keim with Monti Ossenfort on Tuesday.

Arizona has completed an interview with former Colts head coach Frank Reich and have scheduled interviews with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. It has requested interviews with Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores, former Saints head coach Sean Payton and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Glenn met virtually with the Colts last weekend.

In the 2022 hiring cycle, Glenn interviewed with the Saints and Broncos.

Glenn has spent two seasons as the Lions defensive coordinator after two years as the Browns assistant defensive backs coach and five years as the Saints defensive backs coach.

