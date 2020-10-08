REPORT: Cardinals intend on signing veteran CB Prince Amukamara
The Cardinals will be adding a veteran cornerback to their roster. According to multiple reports, they intend on signing Prince Amukarama, entering his 10th season in the NFL. NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo reported Amukamara was coming for a visit in a few days with the intent to sign a contract. Amukamara, who played high school ball in Arizona at Apollo High School, has been a starter for the last eight seasons after not starting as a rookie. In 2019, in 15 games and 15 starts, he had 53 tackles and 10 pass breakups. In 2018, he had 66 tackles, three interceptions, 12 pass breakups and two forced fumbles