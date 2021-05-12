Word in March was that the NFL was considering scheduling a pair of games on Christmas during the 2021 season because it falls on a Saturday and it appears that’s the way they’ve decided to go.

Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report reports that the Cardinals will be hosting the Colts on the holiday. Tesfatsion previously reported that the Browns will be in Green Bay to face the Packers.

The matchup with the Cardinals will give the Colts a chance to catch up with former Texans defensive end J.J. Watt after facing him in many AFC South matchups over the years. Assuming Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz are both starting, the game will also feature the first overall pick of the 2019 draft and the second overall pick of the 2016 draft.

The two teams met in 2017 and the Cardinals won 16-13 in overtime. Jacoby Brissett started that game at quarterback for the Colts and Carson Palmer got the nod for the Cardinals, so much has changed since they last got together.

Report: Cardinals to host Colts on Christmas originally appeared on Pro Football Talk