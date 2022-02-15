Report: Cardinals hiring Matt Burke as defensive line coach

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring New York Jets assistant Matt Burke as their new defensive line coach, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Burke spent last season as a game management coach for Robert Saleh with the Jets. He previously served as a defensive assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles and spent two seasons as defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins.

The Cardinals are seeking a replacement for Brentson Buckner, who left the team to take the defensive line job with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Burke has spent 18 years in the NFL as an assistant coach since breaking into the league with the Tennessee Titans in 2004. He’s worked with the Titans, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, Dolphins, Eagles and Jets. He served as the defensive run game coordinator and defensive line coach for the Eagles in 2020 before joining the Jets last year.

