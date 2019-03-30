Report: Cardinals meet with Nick Bosa, casting doubt on whether they'll pick Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals are doing their due diligence with the top players available in the NFL draft. The team reportedly met and had dinner with Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa on Friday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Some believe the Cardinals will select quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, especially after Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he would take Murray with the first pick when Kingsbury was coaching at Texas Tech.

While that still may be the case, the Cardinals still thought it was a good idea to meet with Bosa. Given the importance of the team getting the No. 1 overall pick right, meeting with Bosa makes sense.

A number of analysts believe Bosa is the best player in the draft. Our own Eric Edholm said Bosa is one of the two players “squarely at the top of this draft.”

It helps that Bosa is the brother of Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa. Bosa’s football pedigree is strong.

The Cardinals have also met with Murray in the lead-up to the draft.

Could Nick Bosa be headed to the Arizona Cardinals? (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ultimately, the Cardinals may still select Murray No. 1 overall. Even if Bosa is the consensus top player in the draft, the importance of getting a franchise-altering quarterback could prove too tempting for the Cardinals to pass up.

Cardinals fans who desperately want Murray have no reason to panic just yet. The Cardinals lose nothing by meeting with Bosa. It would be irresponsible for them to not explore multiple options considering their situation.

