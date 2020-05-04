Report: Cardinals will decline Reddick's fifth-year option

The Arizona Cardinals will decline the fifth-year option on the contract of linebacker Haason Reddick, ESPN reported Sunday night.

The move puts Reddick in position to become a free agent after the 2020 season. He is entering the final campaign of his four-year, $13.5 million rookie deal.

The fifth-year option was worth $10 million, according to spotrac. He will make $2.3 million in base salary in 2020.

Reddick was a first-round draft pick (13th overall) in the 2017 NFL draft out of Temple.

The 25-year-old had 76 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery in 16 games (five starts) while seeing action at both outside and inside linebacker for Arizona last season.

Overall, Reddick had 192 tackles (18 for losses), 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 48 games (20 starts).

The Cardinals used their first-round pick (eighth overall) in April's draft on linebacker Isaiah Simmons and also recently picked up outside linebacker Devon Kennard and inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell as free agents.

