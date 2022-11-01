Report: Cardinals agree to terms with Kamu Grugier-Hill

The Cardinals are signing free agent linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Texans released Grugier-Hill, at his request, on Thursday.

Grugier-Hill re-signed with the Texans during the 2022 offseason and started all five games he was in Houston this season.

He has 40 tackles and a pass breakup in 2022.

In 2021, Grugier-Hill led the team with 108 tackles and added three sacks and an interception.

