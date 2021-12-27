Report: Cardinals agree to terms with Bashaud Breeland

The Vikings cut starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Dec. 18 after a disagreement in the meeting room spilled over to the practice field. He has remained a free agent since with no known interest.

The Cardinals called, though, and after a workout, Breeland is signing with the team, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

Breeland started 13 games for the Vikings, and he made 63 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier in the day the team would need help at the position with Marco Wilson (shoulder) potentially out and Robert Alford (pectoral) on injured reserve.

The Cardinals play the Cowboys on Sunday, and Breeland faced Dallas with the Vikings earlier this season.

