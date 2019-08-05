Report: Cardinals work out Michael Crabtree

Following a Pro Football Talk report that the Arizona Cardinals had signed Michael Crabtree, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the team worked out the veteran receiver but doesn’t currently have a plan to sign him.

Crabtree, 32, is approaching his 11th season in the NFL. If he does reach a deal with the Cardinals, he would join a receiving corps featuring fellow veteran Larry Fitzgerald and rising second-year receiver Christian Kirk alongside running back David Johnson, a reliable target out of the backfield.

Crabtree, like Fitzgerald, has some of the surest hands in football and could prove to be a valuable safety valve for rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals have reportedly worked out veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

Crabtree played for the Baltimore Ravens last season after a three-year stint with the Oakland Raiders.

Catching passes from Joe Flacco and rookie Lamar Jackson, Crabtree tallied 54 catches for 607 yards and three touchdowns last season.

