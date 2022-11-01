Report Card: Trench warfare, special teams set the tone for Oklahoma win over Iowa State

Oklahoma’s win against Iowa State wasn’t a flashy endeavor. But it was a two touchdown win over a team that hadn’t lost a Big 12 game by more than a touchdown.

The Sooners’ 27-13 win over Iowa State was a combined effort that saw some inspired performances from several areas. It truly was a team win.

Here’s how Oklahoma graded out by position group for their performance against Iowa State.

Quarterbacks: B-

AMES, IA – OCTOBER 29: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oklahoma Sooners scrambles for years under pressure from defensive back Mason Chambers #0 of the Iowa State Cyclones and linebacker Will McLaughlin #23 of the Iowa State Cyclones in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. The Oklahoma Sooners won 27-13 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

For the first time this season, Dillon Gabriel didn’t have to be great for the Sooners to win a game.

As a program, Oklahoma’s been blessed with years of stellar quarterback play. Gabriel, for the most part, has done a really good job under center for the Sooners and has been a huge factor in every win in 2022.

On Saturday against the Cyclones, he wasn’t at the forefront, and that’s okay. He was 15/26 for 148 yards and a touchdown to sophomore wide receiver Jalil Farooq. He didn’t turn the ball over and made some throws key third-down completions to keep things going in the right direction.

He will likely have to produce at his typically high standard with some of the opponents coming up. Gabriel didn’t hurt Oklahoma on this day, and against a really good Iowa State defense, that should be commended.

Running Backs: B+

AMES, IA – OCTOBER 29: running back Eric Gray #0 of the Oklahoma Sooners dives into the end zone for a touchdown thru linebacker Will McLaughlin #23, and defensive back Beau Freyler #17 of the Iowa State Cyclones in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. The Oklahoma Sooners won 27-13 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Eric Gray continues to be a catalyst for the offense as the leader of the running back room. He’s thriving and posted yet another 100-yard game against a stingy Iowa State defense.

Gray’s vision and lateral agility work so well in this power zone scheme for Jeff Lebby. Couple that with the blocking the offensive line has been doing, and you’ve got a recipe for success.

The only knock on Gray was a fumble in the red zone as the Sooners were threatening to score early. An ill-advised decision to not keep the ball tucked didn’t pay off and Gray was stripped going down.

Marcus Major was Gray’s primary backup in the absence of Jovantae Barnes. He didn’t have any flashy numbers but held onto the ball and ran hard with the 12 carries he did receive.

Wide Receivers: B

AMES, IA – OCTOBER 29: Wide receiver Jalil Farooq #3 of the Oklahoma Sooners is tackled by defensive end Joey Petersen #52, and defensive back Jeremiah Cooper #19 of the Iowa State Cyclones as he rushed for yards in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Considering Dillon Gabriel’s stat line, it’s fairly obvious that the wide receivers didn’t have a flashy day, either. Jalil Farooq led the way with four catches for 74 yards and the lone touchdown and added 26 yards on two carries for 100 total yards on the day. Contributions from Drake Stoops through the air and Gavin Freeman on the ground also helped.

The biggest head-scratcher was the performance of Marvin Mims, who had two drops, according to Pro Football Focus, in what could easily go down as his worst performance as a Sooner. He’ll have better days, but he’s probably thankful Oklahoma didn’t need him to be “marvelous” in order to win Saturday.

Tight Ends: B+

Oct. 29, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; The Oklahoma Sooners football team take the field for warm-ups prior to kickoff against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/Des Moines Register-USA TODAY Sports

Brayden Willis continued his strong play on Saturday with another good blocking performance. Week to week, Willis’ role changes, and he shapeshifts into whatever the Sooners need him to be. This week, he did the dirty work to help spring the running backs free and provide chips on defensive ends off the edge of the line if the protection scheme provided a free rusher.

Offensive Line: A

AMES, IA – OCTOBER 29: Running back Eric Gray #0 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates with teammate offensive lineman Anton Harrison #71 of the Oklahoma Sooners after scoring a touchdown in the second half of play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. The Oklahoma Sooners won 27-13 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Bill Bedenbaugh is making things happen in that OL room. He’s found his rotation and has his unit playing at a high level. From their work moving bodies in the run game to how well they keep Dillon Gabriel upright, these last two games, this offensive line is truly becoming a unit. Anton Harrison and McKade Mettauer had some of the highest grades on offense. Andrew Raym looks confident at the point of attack and getting to the next level, and the right side continues to move people as well. Another good performance from a unit that’s played well for about a month now.

Defensive Line: B+

Oct. 29, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Oklahoma defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (8) tackles Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock in the fourth quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/Des Moines Register-USA TODAY Sports

Like the offensive line, the defensive line held serve on their end in the trenches as well. When a team wins at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, that usually provides a good indication of who won the game.

The Sooners’ defensive line routinely got off blocks and muddied up running lanes for the Iowa State running backs.

The pressure on Dekkers wasn’t half bad either, considering the Sooners’ forced Iowa State to make him drop back 60 times because they were unable to get anything going on the ground. Jalen Redmond provided 1.5 tackles for loss, while defensive tackle Jordan Kelley provided the only sack.

Linebackers: B+

Oct. 29, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) intercepts a pass in the fourth quarter against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/Des Moines Register-USA TODAY Sports

With the defensive line winning upfront, Ted Roof’s linebacker unit had one job, make tackles. They did that in abundance on Saturday, with the starting linebackers tallying 25 tackles, three of which were for a loss. DaShaun White led the way with 14 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

There was a noticeable comfort level in the way the linebackers flowed to the ball, and they also looked more fluid in their coverage responsibilities. One of those drops in coverage led to Danny Stutsman’s interception that set up the final touchdown to ice the game for Oklahoma.

Defensive Backs: B

Oct 29, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Woodi Washington (0) intercepts the ball over Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Dimitri Stanley (14) during the first quarter in the Big 12 Conference game at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Two major developments took shape on Saturday for Oklahoma. Woodi Washington played his best football of the season, and Billy Bowman returned to the field for the Sooners.

Bowman only made a couple of tackles, but his presence alone is a significant boost. Prior to Bowman’s injury, the case could be made he was Oklahoma’s best defensive player. He played 44 snaps in the game, according to Pro Football Focus.

Washington’s play elevated on Saturday and could be a nice jumping-off point for the Sooners cornerback, who hasn’t reached the heights he did last year. A few passes defended and an interception is a great step in the right direction.

Senior safety Justin Broiles also tallied a pick of Hunter Dekkers, and Key Lawrence led the way with the highest defensive grade in the win to put the cherry on top of a solid game from the secondary.

Notable in the performance is that the defensive backs didn’t miss a tackle in the win.

Special Teams: A+

AMES, IA – OCTOBER 29: Place kicker Zach Schmit #34 of the Oklahoma Sooners faked a field goal kick and drove the ball into the end zone for a touchdown defensive back Beau Freyler #17 of the Iowa State Cyclones blocks as defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. #1 of the Iowa State Cyclones watches on in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Our lone A+ of the week goes to the special teams unit. Zach Schmit was beating Iowa State by himself at one point with 13 points. He caught a fake field goal pass from punter and holder Michael Turk and smoothly found his way two yards out into the endzone. Schmit was also perfect on his field goals and extra-point attempts.

When Turk wasn’t tossing touchdowns, he was booming punts for an average of 49 yards per punt. Two of his six punts were downed inside the 20 and a couple went for 60 yards. As tumultuous as the season has been, no unit has been more stable than the Sooners’ special teams. Saturday was no exception.

