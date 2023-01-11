Report card time: Season grades for all 131 college football teams in the Bowl Subdivision

Pencils down, please. With the 2022 season in the books and Georgia once again the national champions, it's time to start handing out letter grades for every team in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Grades range from the rare A+, a designation achieved by five teams, to the dreaded F, a damning indictment saved this year for just one supreme underachiever: Texas A&M, a preseason College Football Playoff contender that finished out of bowl play at 5-7.

The Bulldogs were one of the A+ teams after topping TCU 65-7 in Monday night's national championship game. The Horned Frogs also pulled an A+, as did 11-2 Tennessee after nearly making the playoff.

TCU wide receiver Taye Barber (4) runs for a touchdown against Michigan during the first half at the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

Another 13 teams earned an A grade, including Connecticut, Kansas, Big Ten champion Michigan, Big 12 champion Kansas State and Rose Bowl winner Penn State.

Several major programs were given a D after surprisingly miserable seasons. This list includes Oklahoma, which suffered a losing season for the first time since 1998, and Miami (Fla.), a big-time flop in coach Mario Cristobal's debut.

LOOKING AHEAD: Georgia leads way-too-early Top 25 for next season

RE-RANK: Georgia leads final version of the year's NCAA Re-Rank 1-131

BEST OF BEST: LSU leads list of the best College Football Playoff champs

GOOD LUCK: Georgia machine has rest of college football chasing Bulldogs

Don't forget that all report cards are graded on a relative curve. Take New Mexico State and Oklahoma State, for example. Both teams went 7-6, but that represented a huge success for the Aggies, winners of the Quick Lane Bowl, but a disappointment for the Cowboys, who opened 5-0 but won just twice the rest of the way.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football letter grades for each team from Georgia to Texas A&M