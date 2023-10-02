Report Card: All three phases contribute as Oklahoma cruises to 30 point win over Iowa State

Oklahoma put together a complementary effort on Saturday night, beating Iowa State in their last matchup as Big 12 foes. In the Sooners’ 50-20 win, Oklahoma had big day on offense, added a defensive score, and a blocked punt resulted in a safety.

It was a pleasant sight as the Sooners avoided getting caught in a trap game. A few busts in coverage made the game closer than it was.

Outside of the two big plays, the Sooners allowed 234 yards and six points across the remaining three quarters. Brent Venables was able to rally and refocus his troops when the game got to 21-20 in the second quarter. The Sooners didn’t allow another point over the final 39 minutes of the game.

Here’s how the Sooners fared in this week’s Report Card.

Quarterbacks: A

Nathan Fisk, The Oklahoman

Dillon Gabriel was very good on Saturday night. He commanded the offense well, and the Sooners benefited greatly. Gabriel threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 37 yards and two scores.

Gabriel’s a better quarterback this year than last, and it shows with his command of the offense and increased accuracy. It also helps the offense that he can use his legs more because they have a capable backup like Jackson Arnold.

Running backs: B-

Nathan Fisk, The Oklahoman

Week by week, we are starting to see more and more production from the running back room. While it has failed to live up to what we received out of the running game last year, roles are being established, and production is starting to increase. Marcus Major looks like the back that offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and running backs coach DeMarco Murray trust the most. Major’s led the team in carries over the last two weeks.

Brent Venables admitted Jovantae Barnes isn’t fully healthy, which explains his absence over the last two weeks and lack of explosiveness.

Tawee Walker remains the de facto backup running back, and we got a bit more from Gavin Sawchuk this week, who continues to figure into the rotation.

Wide Receivers: A+

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Emmett Jones’ group continues to show up every week. At this point, it’s hard not to coin them the team’s best and deepest position group. They can go seven deep, and nothing misses a beat. It’s a beautiful sight, and just this weekend alone, seven wide receivers caught a pass.

The group has been so steady and showcased that against a tough Iowa State secondary. The Cyclones are built not to get eviscerated by the pass.

Jalil Farooq led the way with five catches for 81 yards. We also were treated to touchdowns from the big sophomore receivers Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson. Anderson has five touchdown receptions on the year to lead the Oklahoma Sooners. His arrow continues to point up.

Tight Ends: C

Nathan Fisk, The Oklahoman

Another week goes by, and the Sooners are still getting virtually nothing from the tight ends in the passing game.

Blake Smith continues to be a solid blocker, which is a good thing for an already struggling Sooners run game.

Austin Stogner recorded a 19-yard catch in the first half. He played 50 total snaps. Aside from the reception, not much jumped off the screen.

Hopefully the Sooners can get a bit more from Stogner and Smith this week against Texas.

Offensive Line: B

Nathan Fisk, The Oklahoman

This unit continues to be nails in pass protection. It’s pretty crazy that we are five games in, and the expectation every week is that Oklahoma will keep Dillon Gabriel well-protected. Regarding pass protection, the Sooners had three offensive linemen, Troy Everett, McKade Mettauer, and Walter Rouse, register pass-blocking grades over from Pro Football Focus 80 on Saturday.

When kept clean, Gabriel’s numbers are leaps and bounds better.

Making holes for the ground game isn’t nearly as flawless. However, the Sooners feel like they are on the cusp of a breakout. This week against Texas would be the most ideal time for one.

Defensive Line: B+

Nathan Fisk, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma’s defensive line has continued to put up very lovely performances over the first five games of the season.

They may not have gaudy sack numbers, but they play hard, fast, and have primarily played sound football. The defensive line took care of business against an Iowa State team with a suspect offensive line.

As they have done all season long, they nullified the ground game. And when they could pin their ears back and rush the quarterback, they put pressure on Iowa State starting quarterback Rocco Becht. They were a huge factor in holding him under 200 yards passing.

Two of the top three defensive grades from Pro Football Focus came from defensive tackles Jordan Kelley (94.4) and Davon Sears (88.2).

Jonah Laulu had two quarterback hits on the day. Sears was also credited with a sack. Five-star freshman Adepoju Adebawore refuses to be denied more playing time as he also recorded his second sack of the season.

Linebackers: B+

Nathan Fisk, The Oklahoman

For the first time all season, someone other than Danny Stutsman was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded defensive player.

Fret not, though, because Stutsman was still a valuable player. Stutsman led the Sooners with six total tackles, had a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.

Jaren Kanak played 42 snaps and put to bed any concerns about his health after being transported to the hospital following the game in Cincinnati. We saw Kip Lewis, Kobie McKinzie, and Konnor Near all play on Saturday night.

Dasan McCullough played 35 snaps and recorded a quarterback hurry. It wasn’t their best overall effort, but the linebackers were far from bad on Saturday.

Defensive Backs: B

Nathan Fisk, The Oklahoman

Billy Bowman kicked off the game on the first possession with a pick-six of Rocco Becht. It showed off his attention to detail and his ability to read the QB’s eyes. It also showcased his athleticism as he became a full-fledged receiver, setting up blocks and changing directions to the end zone.

The secondary had two significant busts in coverage that led to both of Iowa State’s touchdowns. The first was on a misread by Key Lawrence, who probably should have played the receiver and not guessed where the ball would end up.

The other was a blown assignment with Billy Bowman crashing down too hard, running into Gentry Williams, and leaving the middle of the field wide open for a slanting Jayden Higgins to score from 67 yards out.

After that score, the secondary refocused and locked in and were a significant reason the Sooners pitched a second-half shutout.

Specialists: B

Nathan Fisk, The Oklahoman

Peyton Bowen continues to dominate on special teams as he recorded his second punt block of the season. It led to a safety and allowed Oklahoma to continue building its lead in the second quarter.

Kicker Zach Schmit missed on a 36-yard attempt but knocked in his other two kicks to go 2 for 3 on the day.

Punting remains questionable at best and something Oklahoma must be conscious of over the remainder of the season.

On top of his punt-blocking abilities, Bowen returned a punt 20 yards. Starting receiver and kick returner Jalil Farooq had a 40-yard return that set Oklahoma up with great field position.

