Report Card: Sooners pass biggest test of the season in win over Texas

Oklahoma’s win over Texas was a significant notch in the belt of head coach Brent Venables. It also signified the revitalization of Oklahoma Football, just a year removed from getting blasted 49-0 in the same stadium by the Longhorns.

Venables’ team spent the entire offseason leveling up and striving to return to the standard people have become accustomed to.

This season, the Sooners handled everything that came their way. Every setback or adversity they faced in their first five games prepared them for Saturday in Dallas. The entire team and coaching staff handled it masterfully as the Sooners beat Texas 34-30.

It was the most complete performance of the season, and some of the most significant areas that the Sooners needed to work on after last season’s 6-7 record were on full display. After passing a test like that, it’s time to pass out some grades. It’s report card time.

Quarterbacks: A+

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Two words: Dillon Gabriel.

The man of the day cemented himself in Oklahoma history after a legendary performance against a tough Texas team. He did whatever his team needed him to do to elevate the Sooners to a win.

It wasn’t always with his arm but sometimes with his feet, which he used to run for 113 yards and one score on 14 carries. He also threw for 285 yards and a touchdown pass.

That one touchdown pass was the game-winner to a wide-open Nic Anderson, who was posted in the corner of the end zone on a masterful play design by offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

Some of the best moments by Gabriel in the game were on third down or when Oklahoma needed to sustain a drive because his defense just got off the field. He made the right throws, decisions to bail the pocket, and, most importantly, protected the ball. His counterpart, Quinn Ewers, threw two interceptions and fumbled.

Simply put, it was Gabriel’s grittiest performance as a Sooner.

Running Backs: B+

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Tawee Walker and Marcus Major have established themselves as the 1-2 punch at running back for Oklahoma for the remainder of the season. And while they may not be the most talented or explosive duo Oklahoma has ever had back there, they show up and execute every game.

It’s never pretty, but Major and Walker showcased why Jeff Lebby and DeMarco Murray will ride them for the foreseeable future on Saturday.

Major had nine carries for 27 yards and got a few critical first downs despite his low output. Walker carried the ball 15 times for 46 yards and two goalline touchdowns. He showed how tough he is to bring down on a couple of plays. Both backs also looked comfortable in pass protection when Texas decided to blitz.

It was a workman type of day for both backs. On a day where everyone had to give their all, the Sooners got that from both.

Wide Receivers: A+

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The redemption tour for the Oklahoma wide receivers room continues as they had another magnificent performance on Saturday. The usual starters led the way for the Sooners, and of course, Nic Anderson sealed the game with his only catch,

Drake Stoops, Jalil Farooq, and Andrel Anthony showed up.

Farooq was steady all game, leading the team in receiving yards with 130 on five receptions, and added three carries for 13 yards. Anthony unfortunately went down on a non-contact injury, and his status for the immediate future seems shaky. Before going down, Anthony had five receptions for 42 yards. Stoops, the starting slot receiver, was nails on the game-winning drive with a pair of huge catches. In total, Stoops tallied four receptions for 50 yards.

Each receiver did a great job in the run game as well.

Tight Ends: B

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It was another relatively light day for the Oklahoma tight end room in the box score, but Stogner and Blake Smith chipped in, sealing the edges and as run blockers.

Stogner came down with three catches for 24 yards and is slowly starting to become a target on the intermediate routes for Gabriel as the season progresses. He was huge on the Sooners’ opening drive of the second half.

Offensive Line: A+

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s offensive line was unique on Saturday. Sure, they didn’t move guys in the run game for a 300-yard rushing performance. But they made critical blocks on the ground and were nails in pass protection, something they’ve done at an elite level all season long.

They kept Dillon Gabriel clean for most of the day, and when it mattered most on the final drive, they were even better.

The Sooners’ offensive line paved the way for a 200-yard rushing day, allowed just one sack and five tackles for loss. All against a defensive front that was allowing fewer than 100 yards rushing per game.

Senior Mckade Mettauer suffered an unfortunate injury in the second half, and transfer Caleb Shaffer took his place at right guard. Shaffer filled in nicely.

The story of the day along the offensive line was the play of true freshman Cayden Green. Green took over at left guard and helped stonewall two future NFL draft picks in T’vondre Sweat and Alfred Collins. Green was masterful in his relief appearance and played so well it’s hard not to ask, should he be the starter from now on?

Walter Rouse blocking two Longhorns at the same time on the game-winning touchdown play won’t get nearly the attention they deserve, but he also had a great game.

Defensive Line: A+

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday put the final touches on renovating and revitalizing the Oklahoma defensive line. The Longhorns’ offensive line was regarded as one of the better units in college football, and the Sooners’ defensive front dominated at times.

Guys like Ethan Downs (two sacks), Jacob Lacey (one sack), and Da’Jon Terry (one sack and one hurry) were just a few names that stood out, but the entire defensive front was crucial in helping the Sooners tally ten tackles for loss and five sacks.

This defensive line was the main character as the Sooners stood up on 1st and goal at the one-yard line four straight times in the fourth quarter.

Even with the Longhorns bringing their massive defensive tackles (Sweat and Byron Murphy) on the field as additional blockers, the Sooners defensive line was not impressed and still stood strong. It was the type of stand we’ll see in montages of for years to come.

What an incredible day for the defensive line.

Linebackers: A-

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Jaren Kanak and Danny Stutsman are starting to become a dynamic duo. They combined for 22 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 12 Pro Football Focus stops.

Despite some missed tackles from both, they were sturdy in the running game and were extremely solid all game long.

Kip Lewis was pivotal in the iconic goal stand coming up to make a stop there. Dasan McCullough played 42 snaps, 21 of which were in run defense, where he posted a 76.6 run defense grade on PFF, which was second on the team behind Kanak’s 79.9. McCullough is slowly starting to put things together as he continues to grow more comfortable in the Cheetah role.

Defensive Backs: B

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Another significantly improved unit on Oklahoma’s team from last year is the defensive backs. And much like their teammates up front along the defensive line, Saturday against Texas was a statement game for them.

Gentry Williams and Kendel Dolby secured interceptions. Dolby’s interception came after a big hit from Billy Bowman jarred the ball loose. Bowman also came up big on the fourth and 1 throw to Xavier Worthy, coming up to stonewall him for the turnover on downs.

The unit missed a few tackles when trying to bring down Jordan Whittington, and that will almost certainly draw some complaints from the coaches when they watch the film.

Other than that and a couple of busts in the middle of the field that led to a few big plays, the secondary more than held its own.

Specialists: C

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

If we’re going to be completely honest, the worst unit on the field for the Sooners was the special teams unit, which was directly responsible for Texas’ scoring their first touchdown.

A breakdown in the punt protection deep in enemy territory led to a punt block touchdown that helped the Longhorns fight back after getting punched in the mouth by Oklahoma early in the game.

A Zach Schmit missed kick would have given the Sooners a 30-20 lead but instead kept the door open, which Texas ran through to tie the game at 27. It was a tough kick into the wind and Schmit was 2-for-3 on the day.

The punting situation feels like something that needs to be cleaned up over the next few games, as that could be the type of mistake that could bite Oklahoma as they look to finish out the Big 12 season undefeated.

